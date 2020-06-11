In what seemed like a swipe at the Akufo-Addo government, Mahama said his next administration will ensure that Ghanaians are able to speak freely without being arrested.

The NDC flagbearer said this during the flag-raising ceremony to mark the party’s 28th-anniversary celebration.

John Mahama

According to him, the next NDC government will also ensure that businesses operate without fear of being shut down.

“As the leader and flag bearer of this great party, I come to you, the good people of Ghana, and on the occasion of our 28th anniversary, to once again confirm that the next NDC and John Dramani Mahama administration will guarantee you a stable, vibrant and safe democracy,” Mahama said.

“A democracy in which Ghanaians feel at peace to go about their daily duties without fear of arrest, harassment or death; a democracy in which Ghanaians can express themselves freely without fear of having their radio stations closed; a Ghana in which businessmen and women are not afraid of losing their businesses because they are perceived not to be supporters of the governing party.”

The former President accused the Akufo-Addo administration of superintending over a “parochial governance style.”

“Ghana needs new jobs, new businesses, new ways of listening to one another and a new sense of unity,” he added.