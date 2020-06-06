According to him, such claims by Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are just fantasy and only existed in the party’s Green Book.

The President said this during the commissioning of the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange on Friday, June 5, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground,” Akufo-Addo stated, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

The $57 million Interchange project is being financed under a grant from the Japanese government through its agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Early on Friday, the NDC cautioned the government to give credit to Mahama when it commissions the Tema Motorway Interchange.

Phase One of Tema Motorway Interchange

The party said Mahama initiated the project and therefore must not be left out of its commissioning.

A statement from the NDC’s Greater Accra Communications Bureau said they have noted how the NPP administration has consistently taken credit for strategic projects initiated by the erstwhile Mahama government.

“We are reliably informed that President Akufo-Addo will commission the Tema Motorway Expansion Project tomorrow, June 5. This event counts in the series of projects among many other projects initiated by President John Mahama before the December 7, 2016 Elections,” a section of the statement said.

“The project is thus one of President John Mahama’s popular legacies before leaving office in January 2017.

“To be exact, this project is amongst the four major Interchanges constructed by H.E. John Dramani Mahama before exiting power in January 2017,” it added.