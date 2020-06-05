According to the party, Mahama must be involved when President Akufo-Addo commissions the Tema Motorway flyover.

This was contained in a statement released by the NDC’s Greater Accra Communications Bureau.

John Mahama

“We are reliably informed that President Akufo-Addo will commission the Tema Motorway Expansion Project tomorrow, June 5. This event counts in the series of projects among many other projects initiated by President John Mahama before the December 7, 2016 Elections,” a section of the statement said.

“The project is thus one of President John Mahama’s popular legacies before leaving office in January 2017.

“To be exact, this project is amongst the four major Interchanges constructed by H.E. John Dramani Mahama before exiting power in January 2017.”

The party said it has noted how the NPP administration has consistently taken credit for strategic projects initiated by the erstwhile Mahama government.

It said aside from cutting sod for the project, the Akufo-Addo government contributed nothing to the construction of the Tema Motorway Interchange.

“To corroborate this claim, it is imperative to explore some historical facts to expose attempts by President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to take credit for the project, which genesis they knew nothing about, save the briefing they got during the transitional process and the sod-cutting they did for its commencement,” the statement added.