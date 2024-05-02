Nana Addo's claim that dumsor will not return untrue — IES

He assured Ghanaians that dumsor has been resolved, and there are no plans for its return.

However, Nana Amoasi VII, in a conversation with Accra-based Citi FM, cautioned the president, highlighting that his assertions did not align with the current reality.

He noted instances of power outages in various areas including Weija, Ekumfi, Mankessim, Nungua, and Tema Community 2 and 25 between Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as some deficiencies in the power system.

Nana Amoasi VII stressed the importance of the president's statements being grounded in the actual situation rather than solely relying on advisors.

Expressing concern that the president's advisors may not be offering an accurate portrayal of the ongoing power challenges, Nana Amoasi VII urged caution in the president's pronouncements, warning against potentially misleading the public about the true state of the country's power supply.

"The first thing that we picked from the president’s statement is that today he is admitting that under his tenure, there has been dumsor. And so he made it clear in his statement that the load shedding that we are seeing is probably normal…To say that the issues have been dealt with is misleading and we pray that the handlers of the president will rather lead him than mislead him. Sometimes the president looks awful in the eyes of industry players, the watchers and even consumers.