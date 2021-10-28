RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill unacceptable and must be resisted - UK Bishop

Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, has described Ghana's the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Parliament as unacceptable.

Her reaction comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, made a commitment to assure the LGBTQ+ community that they are loved by God.

Justin Welby said the church abides by the traditional dictates of the bible, however, it is against the persecution against homosexuals and same-sex unions.

Bishop Sarah Mullally backing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in a Twitter post said the anti-LGBTQ+ must be resisted.

She said the bill "would promote fear and intolerance, putting the freedom of so many people under threat" adding that "We are all loved equally by God. My prayers are with the LGBT community in Ghana at this time."

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

However, the submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

Many religious organisations and like-minded institutions and individuals have expressed their full support for the bill to be passed into law while some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other campaigners had opposed it with the explanation that it would infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, and subject them to persecution and violence.

