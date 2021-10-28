Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill unacceptable and must be resisted - UK Bishop

Justin Welby said the church abides by the traditional dictates of the bible, however, it is against the persecution against homosexuals and same-sex unions.

Bishop Sarah Mullally backing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in a Twitter post said the anti-LGBTQ+ must be resisted.

She said the bill "would promote fear and intolerance, putting the freedom of so many people under threat" adding that "We are all loved equally by God. My prayers are with the LGBT community in Ghana at this time."

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

However, the submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.