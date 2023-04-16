He maintained that the staff will quickly present the program request to the executive board for approval once Ghana secures the financing assurance.
Ghana's bailout pending external financing assurance for approval - IMF Africa boss
IMF Director of the Africa Department Abebe Aemro Selassie has mentioned that Ghana has fulfilled all the pre-conditions needed for its program request to be approved by the executive board except financing assurance from the external Creditors.
Recommended articles
“We are now comfortable that all of the measures required for us to present the program to our Executive Board are complete, except for the required financing assurances from Ghana’s external creditors.”
He made this disclosure in Washington DC USA at the launch of the Regional Outlook Report for Africa.
Also commended the government's effort in taking measures to accelerate the process
“We are very encouraged by the steps that the government has taken over the last several months since the program request."
The IMF Africa Boss noted that they are very optimistic and keeping their fingers crossed this will happen in the next few weeks.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh