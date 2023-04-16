Ghana's bailout pending external financing assurance for approval - IMF Africa boss

“We are now comfortable that all of the measures required for us to present the program to our Executive Board are complete, except for the required financing assurances from Ghana’s external creditors.”

He made this disclosure in Washington DC USA at the launch of the Regional Outlook Report for Africa.

Also commended the government's effort in taking measures to accelerate the process

“We are very encouraged by the steps that the government has taken over the last several months since the program request."