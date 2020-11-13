Also, 1519 from the above number are active cases; the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 tracker has indicated.

The death toll remains 320 for the past two weeks with the total number of recoveries and discharges standing at 48,172.

An analysis of the active case data, President Akufo-Addo stated in his latest address to the nation on measures being taken to halt the spread of the virus “suggests that the Greater Accra Region accounts for some 75%, with Ashanti, Bono, Eastern and Western being responsible for 16% of active cases. The remaining 11 Regions make up 4% of the cases, with arrivals at Kotoka International Airport responsible for the other 5%.”

The Ghana Medical Association warned that Ghana is likely to head into another lockdown if the country’s coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“If we don’t take care of ourselves, and looking at the trajectory, we might have to go back to lockdown but if that can be avoided, why not,” the Deputy General Secretary of the GMA who also doubles as a member of the Infectious Diseases Committee of the Association, Dr. Titus Bayuo told Accra-based Starr FM.

“…we are pushing ourselves towards tougher restrictions [i.e. ban on social gatherings, lockdown] and if we get there the political leaders will have no option,” he added.

Meanwhile, hopes are rising that an effective vaccine against COVID-19 will be available within the next year.

Pfizer/BioNtech is the first pharmaceutical company to share data from the final stages of testing - known as a phase 3 trial.

This is a crucial point in vaccine development, where some experimental vaccines will fail.

About 43,000 people have been given the vaccine, and no safety concerns have been raised.

Trial results are also due in the next few weeks on a vaccine being developed by British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca and scientists at the University of Oxford.

Meanwhile encouraging data on a Russian vaccine called Sputnik V has also been released.

Based on interim results from a phase 3 trial, the same stage reached by the Pfizer jab, Russian researchers report that it is 92% efficient.