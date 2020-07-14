An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday, July 13, indicated that 470 new cases of the infection were recorded, making the cumulative number of cases 24,988.

The number of deaths recorded stands at 139, and the country's active caseload now stands at 3,782.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 13,690

Ashanti Region - 5,259

Western Region - 2,140

Central Region - 1,110

Eastern Region - 948

Volta Region - 418

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 267

Bono East Region - 205

Western North Region - 200

Oti Region - 128

Bono Region - 107

Ahafo Region - 98

Upper West Region - 70

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9