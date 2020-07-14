An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday, July 13, indicated that 470 new cases of the infection were recorded, making the cumulative number of cases 24,988.
The number of deaths recorded stands at 139, and the country's active caseload now stands at 3,782.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 13,690
Ashanti Region - 5,259
Western Region - 2,140
Central Region - 1,110
Eastern Region - 948
Volta Region - 418
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 267
Bono East Region - 205
Western North Region - 200
Oti Region - 128
Bono Region - 107
Ahafo Region - 98
Upper West Region - 70
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9