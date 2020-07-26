The data shows that 582 new cases have been recorded in the country.

Also, the GHS data states that the latest update is from samples that were taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23.

The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,349.

Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe conditions.

A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020.

The country’s death toll is still 161.