Utility consumers are to enjoy free water and electricity supplies for the next three months, the Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed during the presentation of the budget last Thursday, saying it is part of government’s plans to cushion the plight of Ghanaians due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the GWCL said: “All Domestic customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on category 611 shall have their bills from July, August and September 2020, absorbed and paid by Government… Landlords and landladies who sell water to tenants must allow tenants to use the water for free from July, August and September.”

Below is the full statement from the GWCL:

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform the General Public, that the Presidents directive on the free water services for domestic consumption, will continue for the next three months as stipulated in the Mid-Year Budget announced to the public on 23rd of July, 2020, thus, the Government of Ghana will be absorbing domestic water bills of citizens again, from July, through August and end in September, 2020. This directive is to support Ghanaians and to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Management wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the President’s directive is in progress since the period of implementation takes effect with July consumption.

Hence:

All Domestic customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on category 611 shall have their bills from July, August and September 2020, absorbed and paid by Government.

All metered stand-pipes on category 643 shall be used to serve citizens for free. Vendors are expected to still control the services to the public as usual. This is to ensure the prudent use of water.

Landlords and landladies who sell water to tenants must allow tenants to use the water for free from July, August and September.

The Public, including Opinion Leaders, and our cherished customers must with the greatest respect, desist from mounting standpipes, or connecting water in any way without recourse to the Ghana Water Company Limited. It is wrong and illegal for anybody to connect water to any property without reference to the GWCL. Anyone who flouts this directive, contravenes the law; the Public Utilities (Termination of Services) Regulations 1999, LI 1651 and it’s likely to face the full rigours of the law. All customers disconnected prior to the President’s announcement in April, are still liable, and must pay their arrears to enable them enjoy the free water. Customers in arrears must negotiate with the District Offices and or Regional Offices for flexible terms of payment to enable them settle their arrears, then they can be reconnected to enable them enjoy the free water services. These cases will be treated on individual bases.

Water supply Tankers and Covid Free WataTank services are still in operations to serve deprived communities. Consumers in such communities must liaise with the Assembly members, who will request for the services of these tankers from our district offices.

The Management of GWCL entreats customers to repair all leakages in their homes, including overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc. Citizens must also do well to report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, Fault Offices to enable staff of GWCL attend to them as early as practicable to avoid waste. All Ghanaians are being reminded that, it is the collective responsibility of all to report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL to the nearest Police station or to the district offices.

The general public can also call or whatsapp GWCL on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. You can include google locations, pictures and videos of the burst. The toll free line for the customer call center is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks.

Help GWCL to serve you better.

The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.