Ghanaians have not been charged for water bills over the last three months, as the government took steps to lessen the impact of an initial lockdown.

“The month of June marks the end of the Government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) said.

“Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer.”

READ ALSO: Here’s all the information you’ll need for a successful voter registration

File Photo

In April, President Akufo-Addo announced that government will foot the water bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.

This, he said, was to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

However, the Ghana Water Company Limited has now reminded Ghanaians that the intervention will end today.

In a statement, the Company said all Ghanaians will resume payment of their water bills effective tomorrow.

“The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wishes to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery,” the statement added.

The GWCL further assured that its staff will adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they resume visiting premises to read meters.