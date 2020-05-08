This was confirmed by the Disease Surveillance Department of the GHS in Twitter post this evening, May 8, 2020.

This represents a rise in almost new cases, as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 3,091 at the last update on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Pulse Editorial: For a country that lacks discipline, lifting lockdown puts Ghana at mercy of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has also slightly move up from 303 to 323, while the total death toll remains at 18.

The Greater Accra region still leads in terms of the region breakdown of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The region has seen its positive cases surpass the 3,000 mark, with 3,436 persons in the region currently infected.

The Ashanti region has also recorded 210 cases, while the Eastern and Central regions have recorded 96 and 58 cases, respectively.