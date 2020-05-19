This was confirmed in the latest update by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the GHS said the number of COVID-19 recoveries have also risen to 1,754.

READ ALSO: Ghana ranked 4th on Africa's most tested COVID-19 countries

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have died from the Coronavirus in Ghana currently stand at 31.

The most encouraging news is that of the recoveries, which has seen almost 300 persons add to the number of successfully recovered patients.

A breakdown of the 183 new COVID-19 cases, however, show that they were recorded injust six regions.

These are Greater Accra (108), Ashanti region (63), Volta region (7), Central region (2), Oti region (2) and Eastern region (1).