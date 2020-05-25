This comes after an additional 125 new cases from the last count on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The number of recovery cases has also increased from 1,998 to 2,070.

The number of deaths still remains at 32.

Meanwhile, Savannah Region recorded its first Covid-19 case on Sunday, leaving only two regions; Ahafo and Bono East with no cases recorded yet.

Here are the Regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Greater Accra Region - 4,836

Ashanti Region - 1,062

Central Region - 306

Western Region - 277

Eastern Region - 106

Western North Region - 62

Volta Region - 47

Northern Region - 36

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0