The number of recoveries has also risen to 3,189 and the death toll, however, remains 38.

It, therefore, means that the current number of active cases is 5,658.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 6,102

Ashanti Region - 1,452

Western Region - 456

Central Region - 445

Eastern Region - 134

Volta Region - 86

Western North Region - 73

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 6

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0