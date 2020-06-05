The number of recoveries has also risen to 3,189 and the death toll, however, remains 38.
It, therefore, means that the current number of active cases is 5,658.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 6,102
Ashanti Region - 1,452
Western Region - 456
Central Region - 445
Eastern Region - 134
Volta Region - 86
Western North Region - 73
Upper East Region - 42
Northern Region - 37
Oti Region - 26
Upper West Region - 22
Bono East Region - 6
North East Region - 2
Savannah Region - 1
Bono Region - 1
Ahafo Region - 0