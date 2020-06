This comes after confirmation of 229 new cases and the number of deaths recorded is 58.

According to Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, the cases were recorded in nine regions with the Ashanti Region confirming the most number of new cases.

He said 70 cases were recorded in the Ashanti Region, 42 cases from the Central Region, and 34 cases in the Savanna Region adding that four deaths have been recorded making 55 deaths in the country.