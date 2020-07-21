Ghana's death toll from the illness also increased by five more persons to 153.

The new cases were confirmed in 36 districts across eight regions.

A total of 25,331 persons has recovered from COVID-19, leaving the country with 3,505 active cases.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, updating the press on the number of cases recorded said "As of yesterday when we concluded our collation of the results we had 3,505 active cases, this represents 12.2 percent of all the cases ever reported. Our recoveries stand at accounting for about 84.7 percent of all cases reported. This gives us a cumulative figure from the 12th of March since we recorded our first case. We have recorded 153 deaths which accounts for 0.53 percent of cases."