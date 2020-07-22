Mr. Otchere-Darko, who is a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), also downplayed the perception that he is an influential figure when it comes to decisions in government.

He explained that people expected the President to give him an appointment due to their close relation.

READ ALSO: Ghana grateful to have Oppong Nkrumah in this difficult period – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko and President Akufo-Addo

In his view, the critics “had to create something for me because they expected that Akufo-Addo was going to appoint me”.

Mr. Otchere-Darko said, contrary to claims that he has been hugely influential in the Akufo-Addo administration, he has actually been influential in the political space with different presidents in the fourth Republic.

“It just happens that this time, the President [Nana Akufo-Addo] is someone that I am known to be very close to,” he noted.

“If I had been offered an appointment, would it have been fair for any Ghanaian to say it was due to nepotism? [No, I would have merited it].”

Earlier in the year, the opposition National Democratic Congress came out with a list of 51 names whom they claimed were relations of the President with political appointments.

Among those mentioned was Lauretta Asante, a Director General at SSNIT and also the sister of Nana Asante Bediatuo, the President’s Executive Secretary.

Mr. Otchere-Darko, however, defended her appointment, insisting she has done very well to transform the fortunes of SNNIT.

“Look at SSNIT and look at the gains it has made… in terms of increasing the number of people who are actually paying contributions.”

“As the President, you have the right to choose the people that you think can deliver for you. Are they delivering or not?” he added.