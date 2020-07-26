This brings the country’s total tally to 31, 851 with the capital, Accra still leading the log with infections pegged at 16,426.
There has been a significant increase in recoveries and discharge which stand at 28, 438, keeping the active cases at 3, 252.
No COVID-19 death has been recorded since Saturday hence the toll remains at 161. Eight and 25 persons are in critical and severe conditions respectively while four others remain on ventilators.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 16,426
Ashanti Region – 7,646
Western Region – 2,492
Central Region – 1,333
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 573
Bono East Region – 430
Bono Region – 426
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9