This brings the country’s total tally to 31, 851 with the capital, Accra still leading the log with infections pegged at 16,426.

There has been a significant increase in recoveries and discharge which stand at 28, 438, keeping the active cases at 3, 252.

No COVID-19 death has been recorded since Saturday hence the toll remains at 161. Eight and 25 persons are in critical and severe conditions respectively while four others remain on ventilators.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 16,426

Ashanti Region – 7,646

Western Region – 2,492

Central Region – 1,333

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 573

Bono East Region – 430

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9