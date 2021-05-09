Ghana's economy back on track under Nana Addo despite COVID-19 pandemic - NPP MP

"Government will continue to implement prudent fiscal measures to quicken the pace of fiscal consolidation, he said, adding that the Finance Minister would update the nation next March on measures to be taken to restore the country to the path of economic recovery," Collins Adomako said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The MP gave a strong indication that the government was on course with the policies and programmes to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and livelihoods.