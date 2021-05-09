RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's economy back on track under Nana Addo despite COVID-19 pandemic - NPP MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako Mensah, has reiterated that Ghana's economy is on track despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has had considerable impacts on Ghanaian businesses, forcing many firms to cut costs by reducing staff hours, cutting wages, and in some cases laying off workers.

"Government will continue to implement prudent fiscal measures to quicken the pace of fiscal consolidation, he said, adding that the Finance Minister would update the nation next March on measures to be taken to restore the country to the path of economic recovery," Collins Adomako said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The MP gave a strong indication that the government was on course with the policies and programmes to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and livelihoods.

He further reiterated that, despite the ravages of COVID-19, there had been marked improvements in food production in the country, which spared Ghana the spectacle of food shortages during the period.

