Ghana’s ex-presidents will be buried in the National Cathedral – Board Secretary reveals

“Five thousand expandable to 20,000, you can open it up. We have a museum down there, where ex-presidents who enter into eternity will be buried, we call it a Museum. What we are doing has never been done anywhere in the world,” Rev Kusi Boateng touted while speaking Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Thursday as quoted by 3news.com.

He went further to say that the controversial edifice will be the biggest Bible Museum in the world and attract the world’s attention to Ghana.

“We are building the state-of-the-art and one of the best museums in the world and the biggest Bible Museum in the world but to be called the African Museum of the Bible. It is going to bring African significance to the Bible.

“It is not just about the cathedral, it is Biblical museum which is going to be the biggest. We are building in terms of space, in terms of contents and in terms of technology.

“We are building the biggest Bible museum in the world that is an African Bible Museum because a lot of people don’t know that there is a business white man who came to colonize us and there was the religious white man who came to empower us.

“They were the ones that came to help us build schools like Prempeh College, Opoku Ware, St Augustine’s, Wesley Girls, Holy Child. A lot of people don’t know that Africa plays role in the Bible.

“We don’t know of who the Ethiopian Enoch is and his influence, we don’t even know that Africa was the place that saved Jesus from being prematurely killed.