“It is interesting that instead of the Majority Leader supporting the efforts to ensure adequate budgetary provision for Parliament to which he belongs, he chose to nail his mast with the executive to starve Parliament of the required funds to operate effectively,” the Parliamentary Service said in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament on Friday.

It denied claims by the majority leader that Speaker Bagbin is deliberately employing clandestine means to frustrate the government business.

It went further to emphasise that the Speaker “has no intentions to do anything that will jeopardise the forward march of this country.”

Responding to claims that the Speaker is to blame for all the violence and rancour that have characterised the 2022 budget which contains the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy), the statement said Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu got it all wrong.

“It is not the duty of the Speaker to reject or approve budgets. Approval or rejection is determined only by Members of Parliament.

“The expenditure has gone through the required parliamentary processes. What is outstanding is the revenue.

“The picture that the Majority Leader sought to paint with his comments is therefore erroneous,” the statement said as quoted by 3news.com.