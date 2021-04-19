Ghana's housing deficit now 2 million units - Asenso-Boakye

Speaking at a home ownership forum in Accra, Mr. Asenso-Boakye said it was currently estimated that 60 per cent of the country’s population would need some form of government assistance to help them to get access to housing, while 35 per cent would not be able to access housing even with government support in terms of subsidy.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government would set up a National Housing Authority (NHA) to lead the supply side of the housing market.

He said the NHA would not only serve as a regulator but would also plan, develop and manage housing development in the country.

He said the expectation was that the operations of the NHA would complement the activities of the newly-created National Housing and Mortgage Fund, which was to stimulate the demand side of the housing market to make housing accessible to the low-to-middle income earners.

“Ultimately, the objective for setting up the NHA is to decouple the planning, development and management of housing projects of the ministry from its core mandate of formulating, coordinating and monitoring the implementation of policies.