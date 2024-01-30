ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana's president can't rule after age 55 because the brain is weak — Prophet Oduro

Emmanuel Tornyi

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, has strongly criticized Ghana's leaders and footballers, labeling the nation as sick.

Prophet Kofi Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro

He expressed concerns about the country's apparent decline and perceived inaction to address the issues.

In a sermon, Prophet Oduro lamented the prevailing corruption, impunity, and underdevelopment in Ghana.

He specifically called out the Special Prosecutor for not prosecuting any public official for financial misconduct or abuse of power.

Addressing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars, who had a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte D’Ivoire, Prophet Oduro questioned their accountability.

He criticized the lack of patriotism and commitment among players, suggesting they performed better for their clubs than for the national team.

Prophet Oduro also voiced his concerns about the age of Ghana's presidents, arguing that individuals over 55 are too old to effectively lead the nation.

He advocated for presidents to be between 30 and 55 years old, expressing skepticism about the capabilities of older leaders.

In his critique, Prophet Oduro questioned the direction in which the country is heading and emphasized the need for a younger leadership approach for effective governance.

Watch the video below:

