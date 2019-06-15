Gar Pardy, said to be involved with more than 100 kidnapping negotiations around the world, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, "these kidnappings can go on for weeks, months and years even, in some cases."

"That was just unbelievably good," he said. "It doesn't happen very often in these kinds of situations."

Lauren Tilley, 19 , of Rothesay and Bailey Chitty, 20 , were volunteering with the non-governmental organization, Youth Challenge International, known as YCI, when they were abducted at the Kumasi Royal Golf Club at 8:25 p.m. on June 4.

They were rescued on Wednesday, eight days after they were abducted in a special operation by the National Security.