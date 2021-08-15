GHS releases timetable and facilities where you can receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The vaccination in the Greater Accra Region will take place from 16th to 20th August, while that of the Ashanti region will take place from 13th to 18th August.

The districts where one can receive the jab include Ablekuma Central, Accra Metro, Adentan, Ga south, Kpone Katamanso, Okaikoi North and Tema Metro.

In the Ashanti Region, one can get vaccinated at the Asokwa, Kumasi Metro, Oforikrom and Kwadaso districts.

Meanwhile, the GHS has warned Ghanaians to desist from taking double vaccinations of the COVID-19 jab.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said those who have already taken AstraZeneca must desist from receiving the Johnson & Johnson jab.

This, he said, could be risky to one’s health, adding that the GHS has a mechanism of detecting those who are qualified.

“We have a mechanism of checking on how we ensure that we are giving to those who are qualified,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I believe that if someone’s intention is to cheat, by telling them how we intend to check, will make it difficult for us to check, but we don’t have enough evidence for the safety of mixing vaccines and in terms of what benefits you get.”

Ghana recently received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered to citizens across the country.

Meanwhile, over 800,000 Ghanaians have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 following a mass vaccination programme that started in March.