GIBA frowns on NMC’s actions against Onua TV/FM

GIBA expressed concern about the lack of a fair hearing for Onua FM/TV and criticized the NMC for resorting to sanctions without due process.
The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has voiced its disapproval of the National Media Commission's (NMC) recent communication to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) calling for the suspension or revocation of Onua TV and Onua FM's broadcasting authorizations.
The Association believes there are alternative avenues to address alleged ethical journalistic infractions and finds actions like alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana about a Notice of Suspension damaging and unacceptable.
“GIBA frowns at the actions taken by the NMC in addressing the issue of the alleged ethical journalistic infraction by the two stations for the reasons that, the Association believes there are far more avenues to explore in addressing the matter on hand, such as allowing fair hearing to the stations rather than pronouncing sanctions upon them to the extent of alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana of a Notice of Suspension without due process.”
“GIBA believes that such actions which are tantamount to depriving the stations of their advertising revenue are unacceptable. The fact that the NMC sought to cut off the life support of the stations by writing to the AAG is damaging.”
The NMC, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, sent a letter to Media General, extending a deadline to Onua FM/TV and Captain Smart to apologize over comments the broadcaster made deemed “inciteful.”
The National Media Commission (NMC) further strongly worded a request for revocation of the authorization of Onua TV and Onua FM over their alleged incessant attacks on personalities to the National Communications Authority (NCA)
In response to the NMC's request for authorization revocation, the management of Onua TV/Onua FM has filed a perpetual injunction against the NMC at the High Court in Accra. The injunction aims to prevent the NMC from taking any steps that could adversely impact the media operations of the company and its associates.
