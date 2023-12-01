GIBA frowns on NMC’s actions against Onua TV/FM

The Association believes there are alternative avenues to address alleged ethical journalistic infractions and finds actions like alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana about a Notice of Suspension damaging and unacceptable.

“GIBA frowns at the actions taken by the NMC in addressing the issue of the alleged ethical journalistic infraction by the two stations for the reasons that, the Association believes there are far more avenues to explore in addressing the matter on hand, such as allowing fair hearing to the stations rather than pronouncing sanctions upon them to the extent of alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana of a Notice of Suspension without due process.”

“GIBA believes that such actions which are tantamount to depriving the stations of their advertising revenue are unacceptable. The fact that the NMC sought to cut off the life support of the stations by writing to the AAG is damaging.”

The NMC, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, sent a letter to Media General, extending a deadline to Onua FM/TV and Captain Smart to apologize over comments the broadcaster made deemed “inciteful.”

The National Media Commission (NMC) further strongly worded a request for revocation of the authorization of Onua TV and Onua FM over their alleged incessant attacks on personalities to the National Communications Authority (NCA)