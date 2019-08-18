The Chronicle newspaper reported on Thursday that the institute has suspended a planned 3-year Bachelor of Law degree (LLB) programme, which would have started in September this year.

About 30 students who purchased and filled admission forms for the programme have duly been notified about the suspension, since August 2, 2019, the newspaper reported.

In an electronic mail to the applicants, the Campus manager of GIMPA, Kumasi Campus, informed the applicants that “the 3-year LLB programme scheduled to start in September 2019 on Kumasi Campus has been postponed indefinitely due to national level circumstances outside our control”.

However, in a press statement, GIMPA said its intention to roll out a law degree course in satellite campuses in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tema was put on hold because of inadequate applicants.

The statement, signed by its secretary, Julius Atikpui, said the fifty-five applicants who applied were asked to put in a request for a refund in writing.

According to the Institute, so far only six applicants had done so and demanded a correction of what it describes as a misleading story in seven days or face their wrath.