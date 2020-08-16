Rita Fodjour, a 17-year-old, was found hanging on Saturday, after earlier engaging in fisticuffs with a colleague.

It is unknown what exactly caused her to take her own life, as no suicide note was found by her corpse.

The Assembly member for the Mpasaaso electrical area, Charles K Asare, said the whole community has been left shocked by the incident.

According to a report by Adomonline, Rita was hit in the head with a stone during her fight with a colleague.

However, she was unable to retaliate as they were immediately separated, while her mother also dissuaded her from retaliating.

According to the Assemblyman, the now deceased girl went into her room and was later found by her mother hanging by a scarf on a wooden structure.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited the body at Mankranso government hospital morgue for autopsy, while the Police is investigating the matter.