Esther Mawufemor was reported missing on Friday, January 25, 2019.

She is originally from Kade in the Eastern Region, and speaks Ewe and Twi.

In addition, she is said to be about 5-feet tall and dark in complexion, is known to be of good character.

The case was reported to the Ho Municipal Police Command by 60-year-old Cynthia Sernyo Arku, who Mawufemor lived with as a maid.

According to Arku, the 19-year-old has been missing for a week now and that all effort to find her has proved futile.

The latest incident comes as police mount search for the kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Police say the investigative team has been beefed up, while arrangements are underway to secure expert investigators from the United States to speed up the investigation.