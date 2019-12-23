The program, the 'Smile of Hope Outreach' programme was fun-packed with so many free activities including; free eye screening, free health screening, free medication, food, drink bazar, games as well as entertainment. The foundation also donated clothes, food items, educational materials and other assorted items worth over GH¢40,000.

The programme, which brought together over one thousand (1000) underprivileged children members from the community to benefit.

Give Me Hope Foundation holds mega 'Smile of Hope Outreach' programme

Wisdom Dordoe, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Give Me Hope Foundation in an interview with noted that the NGO was set up to be the voice for children and the less privileged in society, with the aim of restoring hope and inspiring lives for the underprivileged into greatness.

"Give Me Hope Foundation was set up to help the less privileged in society and give them a sense of belongingness.

"We are not relenting on what we have set out to do, though it has always been difficult mobilising for such a worthy course, throughout our activities, we have been able to reach out to many communities across the country and we seek to continue," he said.

Dordoe called on institutions, philanthropists, donors, and individuals to support Give Me Hope Foundation in impacting more lives with its great projects.

He said, over 150 children who were not in school or were school drop-outs were registered during the program and plans were underway to get them back to school and provide the necessary support.

He expressed gratitude to the entire team for giving out their best in seeing the project through, not forgetting their donor partners United Youth Association Ghana, Fidelity Bank Abossey Okai Branch, Greenland Medical Suppliers, Sagpro Medical Consult, Positive solutions, Paradise water, Sports Foundation, Microwatch, and Nam Mission

Dr. Gloria Amegatcher, Vice President, Give Me Hope Foundation said the health screening, which bothered on malaria screening, hepatitis B, Haemoglobin, Glucose Levels, anemia, waist pains, malnutrition in children, was one of the foundations’ activities, which was free to children in the slums due to the difficulties in getting medical check-up.

Nana Oburu-Asankoma 11, of the community, who congratulated Give Me Hope Foundation for the kind gesture appealed to other NGOs, Corporate Bodies and Institutions to come to the aid of the less privileged in society to provide education for children and put some smiles on their faces.