Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family

The Annan family has asked for privacy to mourn the passing away of Kofi Annan.

Mr Annan, who served as the United Nations (UN) General Secretary for two terms, died on Saturday following a short illness.

"The family kindly requests privacy at this time of mourning. Arrangements to celebrate his remarkable life will be announced later," the family said in a statement.

His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days, the statement further said.

Kofi Annan was the 7th Secretary-General of the UN and is the founder and chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In 2001, he and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Kofi Annan was praised for being “pre-eminent in bringing new life to the organization.” (Norwegian Nobel Committee, October 2001).

He was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on April 8, 1938.

He once described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared a week long mourning in honour of the ex-UN chief.

In addition, he has directed that the national flag should fly at half-mast.