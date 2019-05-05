These touchpoints are spread across the country and would enable Glo subscribers and new prospects to get served with Glo products and services without stress. These touchpoints will complement the services offered to customers in Gloworld shops.

Already, letters of appointment have been issued to these 25 partners who represent the first batch of those to be so appointed in a nationwide chain being deployed by the company. Equally, all paper works have been concluded in order to ensure smooth engagement in the provision of services to customers in their various locations.

These touchpoints, according to a statement from Glo, would provide similar services like a subscriber would normally receive in any Gloworld shop. This include SIM sale, SIM swap, phone configurations, purchase of airtime (credit), among others.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Isa Omagu, explaining the rationale behind the deployments of these touchpoints, said that it is a novel arrangement for Glo to take its products and services closer to the people in a much more timely and effective manner.

“We want to ensure that people do not have to move far from their locations before accessing Glo services. Now customers can simply walk into any of our partner touchpoints and get served the same way they would be served in any of our existing Gloworld shops,” he disclosed.

The company, he said, “was proud to engage Ghanaian businesses as partners in the provision of services to customers and we are confident that this relationship can only lead on to greater success for both Glo and the owners of these touchpoints”.

To this end, a dedicated desk has been created in the Glo Customer Care office at the company’s Spintex headquarters to provide round the clock technical support and also monitor the touchpoints in order to ensure continuous maintenance of quality control across all touchpoints and guarantee customer satisfaction at all times.

The statement from Glo also added that more of such touchpoints would be put in place in more locations in different regions across Ghana in the coming months.

A breakdown of the first batch of the 25 touchpoints shows that Accra has 9 points, Ashanti 4, Western 4, Central 2, Volta 2, Eastern 2, BA 1 and Kasoa 1.