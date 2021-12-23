The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in a statement released on Wednesday, December 22, noted that the number of Covid cases in the country have increased since the outbreak of the Omicron variant.
GMA urges Ghanaians to get tested for COVID-19 if they have flu-like symptoms
Ghanaians have been advised to visit the nearest health facility for a COVID-19 test once they experience headaches, extreme fatigue, fever and other flu-like symptoms.
The GMA warned the pupil not to self-medicate for “unproven malaria”, instead visit the hospital to be tested for COVID-19.
“The Covid-19 Pandemic still poses an existential challenge to the health of all persons living in the country. The escalation in the number of cases of the disease, if not checked, has the potential of further weakening our already fragile health system,” the GMA statement noted.
The GMA added that “the non-adherence to the preventive measures, especially during this festive season has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease and its attendant consequences for individuals, families and the country as a whole.”
The Association further called for an urgent scale-up of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission.
The GMA also urged Ghanaians who are 15-years and above to take advantage of the Ghana Health Service and government’s drive to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service announced that Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases had shot up to 2,428.
These cases were recorded in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Bono and Bono East regions as well as the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
