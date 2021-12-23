GMA urges Ghanaians to get tested for COVID-19 if they have flu-like symptoms

The GMA warned the pupil not to self-medicate for “unproven malaria”, instead visit the hospital to be tested for COVID-19.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic still poses an existential challenge to the health of all persons living in the country. The escalation in the number of cases of the disease, if not checked, has the potential of further weakening our already fragile health system,” the GMA statement noted.

The GMA added that “the non-adherence to the preventive measures, especially during this festive season has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease and its attendant consequences for individuals, families and the country as a whole.”

The Association further called for an urgent scale-up of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission.

The GMA also urged Ghanaians who are 15-years and above to take advantage of the Ghana Health Service and government’s drive to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service announced that Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases had shot up to 2,428.