GNAT calls for calm amidst teacher agitations over conditions of service

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called for calm among teachers as they express frustration over delays in finalizing their conditions of service agreements with the government.

Despite government efforts to address issues such as the scheme of service, teachers remain dissatisfied due to unresolved concerns about allowances and other benefits.

GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah speaking on Citi TV expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, indicating that an agreement is expected soon.

“We want to assure them that the negotiations are ongoing. We are still engaging the government; it has not broken down yet, so we want them to be reassured that we are working around the clock together with the government to ensure that the agreement is concluded as soon as possible.”

Teachers have issued several ultimatums and staged numerous protests nationwide to pressure the government to address their allowance payments. GNAT, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have been at the forefront of these demands.

While acknowledging progress in negotiations, GNAT urged the government to be proactive in addressing their concerns.

“When the whole thing started from the labor commission, we had six items. Three were addressed instantly. The OSP matter was addressed, and the scheme of service matter was also addressed because they were told to provide us with the scheme of service by April. From there, other changes have been made.”

GNAT continues to work diligently with the government to resolve outstanding issues and ensure that teachers' conditions of service are satisfactorily addressed.

