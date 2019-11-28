This was disclosed by its Board Chairman, Freddie Blay in an interview in Accra.

The donation and other social responsibilities projects by the GNPC generated a lot of controversy earlier this month when a memo approving the donations was leaked to the media.

GNPC in a memo approved an amount of 1, 500, 000.00 million Ghana cedis for the 20th anniversary of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin.

The GHC 1, 500,000.00 donation to the Okyenhene is to be used for environment and greening and will be paid over a period of three years.

The Okyenhene launched the 20th Anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori-Panin Stool at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Palace at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The firm also gave GHC120,000 to the Rebecca foundation – owned by the first lady – for their activities.

On October 4, 1999, the Okyenhene was enstooled as the 35th Chief of Akyem Abuakwa to succeed his late brother.

As part of the donations, an amount of 400, 000.00 was also donated to the 2019 Damba festival while an amount of 50,000.00 was also donated to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

KK Sarpong

The Ghana Boxing Association also received a donation worth 30, 000.00 dollars.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) also got a donation of 550, 000.00 Ghana cedis.

But according to Freddie Blay, the decision to earlier approve the donation to EOCO wasn't well thought out hence the decision to cancel.