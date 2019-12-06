Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said, aside the money that farming brings, it is also a major source of employment for Ghanaian youth.

Speaking to UTV Ghana, the legislator said he has never regretted getting into farming and urged Ghanaians to also consider it.

“You can quote me anywhere and read my lips farming is a very lucrative job which gives money, adds nutritional value to the country and it is also a major source of employment in the country,” Mr. Akandoh said.

The Juaboso MP, however, called for the country to engage more in commercial farming, rather than the predominant small-scale farming.

This way, he said, the country would become self-sufficient, while the cedi could also be given a huge boost.

“If we rely on small-scale farming, we can’t feed the public. Commercial farmers seize the importation because they produce on large scale and it helps the cedi,” Mr. Akandoh added.

Ghana marks the 35th Farmers’ Day celebration today, with the entire country recognising the efforts of farmers and fishermen.

The day is marked on every first Friday of the month of December and is observed as a national holiday.