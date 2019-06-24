According to him, although some foreigners are breaking the law by engaging in retail trade, there are better ways to deal with the issue.

He urged local traders to resort to court to get their concerns addressed, rather than going rogue.

“We cannot sit here and commend them [Nigerians] for those acts of lawlessness,” Mr. Baako said Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday.

Last week, some local traders forcefully closed down the shops of their Nigerian counterparts at Suame Magazine in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The attack came in the wake of several allegations levelled against Nigerians over the recent increase in crimes and kidnappings in Ghana.

Mr. Baako, who is Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, condemned the attacks and closure of foreign-owned retail shops.

He suggested that Ghana and Nigeria sign a bilateral agreement that allows their nationals to engage in economic activities in the respective countries.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has warned that it will not hesitate to deal with any Ghanaian who tries to attack Nigerians working in the country.