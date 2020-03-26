The maverick lawmaker said he cannot understand why the government hasn't opened fresh investigations into the murder of the former MP for Abuakwa North.

According to him, the party has done nothing to arrest the killers of their former member since coming to power because government officials are comfortable and enjoying their positions.

“…that is the impression I get. That a whole NPP Member of Parliament has died, you’ve come to power you’ve not done anything about this man. I will not sit down for anybody to disgrace me in the name of NPP, I will not, I don’t even care if they sack me from the party. I will not sacrifice my life for anybody for disgrace."

J.B Danquah Adu

"We are in power, a whole MP for our party has died, he died when we were in opposition and you cannot do any investigation now in power because you are all comfortable and enjoying your positons. God will judge all of us.”

On 9th February 2016, JB Danquah Adu was stabbed dead in the early hours of the morning. Subsequently, the police arrested a man for the murder. The man, Daniel Asiedu, later confessed to killing the MP, in a struggle as he tried to rob him, and was charged with murder.

For the past four years, the case is still being prosecuted in court.