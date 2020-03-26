The team, which is led by former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia and other health experts are expected to present new ideas to supplement gov'ts efforts to contain the pandemic.

Speaking in an interview on Class91.3FM’s, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor expressed hopes that the President will accept the position of the team in good fate and collaborate with the team to achieve maximum results.

President Akufo-Addo

He said: “We think that it shouldn't be because we are in opposition, we would be unable to provide the needed technical support to the government so we decided to form this team so that the team can interface with the government and see how we can pass on experienced knowledge to support the government in this fight.

We did that sincerely and we expect that the government will accept it sincerely. As we speak now, they have sent us an invitation and the team leaders Honourable Segbefia and Mr Prosper Bani would be engaging them and I'm hopeful that as they make this presentation to the government, the government will take it in good faith and see how they would work together.”

The NDC set up a 13-member committee made of some former government appointees to avail their expertise towards government’s fight against the disease.