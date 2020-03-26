The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo said opening the facility has become necessary because the number of Covid-19 cases is bound to increase in the coming weeks.

He suggested that a facility with over 600 beds should not be lying idle at a time when the nation is battling a pandemic.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Trotros to carry just 2 passengers per row from today

“The cases are now 68. We are not praying for it to increase but that looks inevitable now,” Dumelo wrote.

“I would like to please beg His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to please open the 615 bed University of Ghana Medical Center for the purpose of managing the virus. Respectfully Sir.”

The $217 million University of Ghana Medical Centre was constructed by the Mahama administration but is not yet fully operational.

In 2018, ultra-modern facility was opened for referral cases only and not for walk-in patients after months of tussle between the University Authorities and the Ministry of Health over who has the right to manage the facility.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 68, with two deaths recorded so far.