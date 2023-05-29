Going to the IMF was against my economic transformation agenda – Akufo-Addo

In a speech to the nation on Sunday, May 28, 2023, President Akufo-Addo said that the decision was made after careful consideration of all options.

He said that the IMF deal was necessary to help Ghana’s economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“It was a painful decision for me to take, because going to the IMF was not part of the economic transformation agenda I had been pursuing, especially as my government had gone the extra mile to bring to a successful end the IMF programme we inherited from the previous government,” Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo believes the program will however help to restore confidence and reopen avenues that have been closed to the country in recent years.

“Access to the IMF facility will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties we are in presently, but the fact that we have been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our trading partners, creditors, and investors,”

“It should lead to the restoration of confidence and the reopening of avenues that have been closed to us this past year and a half,” Akufo-Addo said adding that it will also “lead to the resumption of infrastructural projects that have stalled”.

The IMF deal is expected to provide Ghana with $3 billion in financial assistance within 36 months.