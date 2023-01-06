Gory accident on Accra-Tema Motorway claims 2 lives on the spot

The eyewitness said the driver lost control and crashed into a parked articulated truck.

The car was destroyed in the process.

An official of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) under the Ghana Police Service, stated that a saloon car attempting to overtake other vehicles ran under a stationary trailer.

The police official said "We have dispatched our men to the scene to ascertain the facts of the accident", adding that further details will be released to the public after the investigation.

From January to October 2022, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed that a total of 1,985 persons lost their lives in road crashes.

It said 1,564 of the casualties were males whilst 421 were females.

13,109 people sustained various degrees of injuries, involving 2,210 pedestrian knockdowns.

The report said it recorded 12,565 crashes from January to October 2022, involving 21,593 vehicles.

It said 7,307 commercial vehicles were involved in road crashes within the said period, with 9,735 of them being private vehicles and 4,551 motorcycles.