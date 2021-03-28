The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, March 27, 2021, when the car the students were in rammed into a tree.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, three other students who were in the car are currently in critical condition.

The wrecked accident vehicle

One of them is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the other two are being treated at the KNUST Hospital.

The report suggests, of the five people involved in the car crash, one is a University of Ghana student while four are students of KNUST.

It adds that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve and run into a tree.