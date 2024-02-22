Government earned GH¢1.19 billion from E-levy in 2023 — John Kumah

These comments were made in light of the recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, highlighting a youth unemployment rate exceeding one million, at the media launch of the Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana.

According to him, last year, E-levy generated GH¢1.19 billion and as part of dealing with the job situation… unemployment situation, government has committed funds through YouStart from this E-levy sources…to GEA and NEIP to address the unemployment situation in the country, and "I am happy to announce that institutions like Wealth and Jobs Expo and all private groups that are willing to help create jobs in the private sector will also be supported to help create jobs and businesses in the private sector."