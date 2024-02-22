ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government earned GH¢1.19 billion from E-levy in 2023 — John Kumah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance, has revealed that the government amassed GH¢1.19 billion through the E-levy in 2023.

John Kumah
John Kumah

A portion of these funds was directed towards initiatives like the YouStart Program, Ghana Enterprise Agency, and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, aimed at addressing the country’s unemployment challenges.

Recommended articles

These comments were made in light of the recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, highlighting a youth unemployment rate exceeding one million, at the media launch of the Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana.

He said the The Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, announced that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth are unemployed.

According to him, last year, E-levy generated GH¢1.19 billion and as part of dealing with the job situation… unemployment situation, government has committed funds through YouStart from this E-levy sources…to GEA and NEIP to address the unemployment situation in the country, and "I am happy to announce that institutions like Wealth and Jobs Expo and all private groups that are willing to help create jobs in the private sector will also be supported to help create jobs and businesses in the private sector."

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the government's focus on attracting investments, fostering job creation, and underscored the significance of cultivating faith in entrepreneurship to address the unemployment rate.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama

Cook-A-thon: Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama [Photos]

Tragic accident at Nkawkaw kills 3 school children and a teacher

Tragic accident at Nkawkaw kills 3 school children and a teacher

Independence in Ghana

Government launches 67th Independence Day celebration, set to take place in Eastern region

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Ghanaian MPs to start using local languages for parliamentary debates