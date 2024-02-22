A portion of these funds was directed towards initiatives like the YouStart Program, Ghana Enterprise Agency, and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, aimed at addressing the country’s unemployment challenges.
Government earned GH¢1.19 billion from E-levy in 2023 — John Kumah
Dr. John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance, has revealed that the government amassed GH¢1.19 billion through the E-levy in 2023.
These comments were made in light of the recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, highlighting a youth unemployment rate exceeding one million, at the media launch of the Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana.
He said the The Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, announced that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth are unemployed.
According to him, last year, E-levy generated GH¢1.19 billion and as part of dealing with the job situation… unemployment situation, government has committed funds through YouStart from this E-levy sources…to GEA and NEIP to address the unemployment situation in the country, and "I am happy to announce that institutions like Wealth and Jobs Expo and all private groups that are willing to help create jobs in the private sector will also be supported to help create jobs and businesses in the private sector."
He stressed the government's focus on attracting investments, fostering job creation, and underscored the significance of cultivating faith in entrepreneurship to address the unemployment rate.
