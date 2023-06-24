Government keen on ending galamsey with small-scale community mining schemes – Mireku Duker

“Galamsey has been in existence for years, even before I was born but it’s the government’s vision and efforts to ensure that we sanitize the sector. So we’ve put in place measures such as the small-scale community mining that will help put a stop to this canker,”

According to the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, illegal mining generally occurs in abandoned shafts or within improperly closed mines.

Additionally, the government will implement intermediate and permanent measures to manage these sites and coordinate long-term monitoring systems.

Mr. Mireku Duker believes the establishment of the scheme is to create job opportunities for the youth in the community.

“In my constituency, one community mining that we have is taking on board about 5,000 (people). With this at Atwemanso, we are year marking 2,000 job opportunities for the youth,” he added.

The negative impact of illegal mining is visible across the country; manifesting in deforestation, water pollution, and the destruction of livelihoods.