ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government launches 67th Independence Day celebration, set to take place in Eastern region

Gideon Nicholas Day

Preparations ahead of Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration have officially kicked off in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region.

Independence in Ghana
Independence in Ghana

This year's event will be at the newly inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, on the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride."

Recommended articles

The distinguished guest of honor for this anniversary celebration is set to be Alassane Dramane Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast.

67th Independence Celebration
67th Independence Celebration Pulse Ghana

During the launch, Dr. Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency and Chairman of the Planning Committee, outlined a series of week-long activities designed to make this year's celebration exceptional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasizing the President's directive, Dr. Lord Commey stated, "There's no better place; he has no choice than to come home."

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expressed gratitude to the President for selecting the regional capital for this significant celebration.

He pledged to contribute to the local economy and showcase the region's diverse culture on a global stage.

This Independence Day marks President Akufo-Addo's final celebration to be held in Koforidua.

Notable attendees will include former Presidents of Ghana, 120 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the Speaker of Parliament and members, the Chief Justice, and Supreme Court Judges. The celebration will witness the participation of twenty-one contingents, including various security agencies, eleven regional schools, sixteen regional capitals, and eighteen different groups, all showcasing their equipment.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General-Secretary-of-the-TUC-Dr-Anthony-Yaw-Baah

Organised Labour suspends demo, demands complete withdrawal of 15% VAT on electricity

Jospong Group bolsters dialysis care with GHc500,000 for 3 units

Jospong Group bolsters dialysis care with GHc500,000 for 3 units

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Adutwum promises to distribute over 1.4m tablets to SHS students by April

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama

Cook-A-thon: Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama [Photos]