This year's event will be at the newly inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, on the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride."
Government launches 67th Independence Day celebration, set to take place in Eastern region
Preparations ahead of Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration have officially kicked off in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region.
Recommended articles
The distinguished guest of honor for this anniversary celebration is set to be Alassane Dramane Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast.
During the launch, Dr. Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency and Chairman of the Planning Committee, outlined a series of week-long activities designed to make this year's celebration exceptional.
Emphasizing the President's directive, Dr. Lord Commey stated, "There's no better place; he has no choice than to come home."
The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expressed gratitude to the President for selecting the regional capital for this significant celebration.
He pledged to contribute to the local economy and showcase the region's diverse culture on a global stage.
This Independence Day marks President Akufo-Addo's final celebration to be held in Koforidua.
Notable attendees will include former Presidents of Ghana, 120 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the Speaker of Parliament and members, the Chief Justice, and Supreme Court Judges. The celebration will witness the participation of twenty-one contingents, including various security agencies, eleven regional schools, sixteen regional capitals, and eighteen different groups, all showcasing their equipment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh