Government launches 67th Independence Day celebration, set to take place in Eastern region

The distinguished guest of honor for this anniversary celebration is set to be Alassane Dramane Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast.

During the launch, Dr. Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency and Chairman of the Planning Committee, outlined a series of week-long activities designed to make this year's celebration exceptional.

Emphasizing the President's directive, Dr. Lord Commey stated, "There's no better place; he has no choice than to come home."

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expressed gratitude to the President for selecting the regional capital for this significant celebration.

He pledged to contribute to the local economy and showcase the region's diverse culture on a global stage.

This Independence Day marks President Akufo-Addo's final celebration to be held in Koforidua.