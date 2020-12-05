The news portal said the incident occurred at Bazua on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road in the Upper East Region.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab is reported to have been returning from a campaign trail in the area when the accident occurred through a head-on collision with a commercial vehicle.

It is reported that five persons who were with the National Food Buffer Stock Company boss were injured but he escaped unhurt.

The injured persons are said to be on admission at the Bawku Hospital.

Pictures from the scene show the two vehicles badly damaged.

Government official returning from campaign trail involved in head-on collision

With barely two days to the December 7 polls, politicians are busy wrapping up their campaign activities.

There will be tours, walks, rallies, door-to-door campaigns among other campaign strategies.

READ ALSO: 3 JHS pupils die after drowning in abandoned galamsey pit

Both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ex-President John Dramni Mahama are expected to end their campaigns in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has urged the public to check for their names in the final published voters’ register.

The Commission has provided three ways to access this information. In total, 17,027,641 electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.