Government should come clear on controversies surrounding presidential travels - Nana Akomea

“The defence and Finance Minister appeared before parliament but did not give us the cost and we were told the National Security Minister will provide that but we haven’t been given those details yet.

I agree the delay has been too long and it will be in the interest of the government to come out,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

His comment comes on the back of allegations by North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on President Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips.

Mr Ablakwa got fired up in May 2021 over the hiring of a private jet at the cost of ¢2.8 million on President Akufo-Addo’s travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa at the expense of Ghanaians.

According to him, the trips on the hired jet cost the state £14,000 per hour and a cumulative ¢3.46 million.