According to her, the government would implement an enhanced rural telephony project to provide network access for all under-developed areas in the country where the network was poor.

She made this known at the celebration of the 2020 Girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Day at Nkwanta in the Oti Region and said the lack of trained people, especially girls, to occupy vacancies in the ICT sector, limits girls' participation and career development in the technology industry adding that ICT field is one of the major sectors that give a boost to the economy.

The event organised by the Ministry of Communications was on the theme: "Expanding horizons, change attitudes".

She encouraged the girls to put in their best effort and become ICT champions in Ghana and beyond.

She added that the choice to venture into ICT skills was the best choice anyone could make today regarding the enormous nature of technology in the world.

Ursula Owusu stated that the ICT field is one that can easily open doors of employment opportunities since it is an area where expertise is most needed especially in the era of the digital revolution.

Bawumia promises free Wi-Fi for SHS

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the next administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will provide SHS and tertiary institutions across the country with free Wifi.

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the party, Bawumia said this was to boost learning among students and broaden the scope of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) education and research.

He said "The process has started and a contract has already been awarded. ECG is also leveling its fibre network across the country" adding that the government is expecting the work on the free wifi initiative to be completed by the year 2021.